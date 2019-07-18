Worth Co. deputies make 2 busts in 1 week: Drugs, fake bills seized

WORTH CO., Ga. (WALB) - Worth County deputies were bagging 10 grams of methamphetamine they recovered in a drug bust Wednesday.
Drug sales led to the execution of a search warrant that the sheriff said is a step forward for the county.
Wednesday afternoon, deputies recovered drugs from a mobile home in the 1900 block of Highway 112 South.
Deputies arrested Kevin Whittington, 35.
Some of the items they found during the search include a crack pipe, scales and individually packaged meth.
Sheriff Don Whitaker broke down Whittington’s charges for WALB.
“It was a drug investigation that led up to the search warrant. The amounts that were found and the way they were packaged led us to the charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute,” said Whitaker.
Whitaker also said books they found to be Whittington’s drug logs.
Whittington is being held in the Worth County Jail.
On Monday, deputies found nearly $400 worth of counterfeit money and potentially put a stop to a funny money operation.
“We lose a lot of money from it,” said Shiba Food Store employee Joanna Cross.
Officials said fake bills are circulating in many stores in Worth County.
Employee’s at Shiba’s said they found one just last week.
“We didn’t realize it because they had come in when we were steady and everybody was coming in at once, they had us distracted,” said Cross.
That’s not half of what sheriff’s deputies recovered Monday
“Of course the printing paper, which is not real currency paper, there were printers there, laptops, other items that they were using to actually copy money,” explained Whitaker.
All from what officials said were the plant operations of Kyle Kitchens, 32.
“We had several reports of money being passed in stores and it was obviously they were counterfeit,” said Whitaker.
Scheming off of stores like Shiba’s.
But the store is taking steps to prevent it.
“Usually if we suspect that it’s counterfeit, then we check it. At a glance, sometimes they’re glossy on the front, like you can see a gloss over the front of it because it’s kind of like wax paper," explained Cross.
They even bought a device that does the work for them.
“It shows up the water marks on the bill and it tells us whether it has it or not. If it doesn’t, see the little green line,” said Cross.
Something Whitaker encourages.
“If they walk in just to get a couple of items and you’re going to have to give them a lot of cash back, a $20 or a $50, they need to take those pins and check those bills before they put them in the register,” said Whitaker.
Whitaker said Kitchens is charged with five counts of forgery in the second degree. He also wants to remind business owners to turn in those counterfeit bills to your local law enforcement.
If you’re not sure if the bill is fake, you can take it to a bank to get it checked out.
