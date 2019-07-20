Columbus Police looking for missing 6-year-old girl

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 6-year-old child.
Aeriane Wright was last seen in a red 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander. She was inside the vehicle when an unknown person got in the car and stole the vehicle.
The car was last seen leaving the area of 3390 North Lumpkin Road.
Columbus Police are looking for both the vehicle and Aeriane. They say they do not know if she is still in the vehicle or if she is out on her own.
The 6-year-old was last seen wearing a blue dress and no shoes. Her hair may be partially braided.
