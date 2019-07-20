Columbus Police respond to vehicle accident on Forrest Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Police and emergency services are currently on the scene of a vehicle accident at the intersection of Forest Road and Reese Road.
Authorities were first called to the scene of the two-vehicle accident around 3:00 p.m. this afternoon.
Witnesses in the area say that it appears two people were injured in the accident and that both were taken away in ambulances.
At this time, Authorities remain on the scene cleaning up and investigating the cause of the accident. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
