Computer Glitch results in errors, incorrectly suspended licenses across Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Thousands of people in Georgia may have suspended licenses and not even know it
Officials in Coweta County have recently uncovered a computer glitch that’s duplicating old charges.
They say the software system that the state court uses has been incorrectly sending old and previously processed records to the Georgia Department of Driver Services.
The County says that while not every case resulted in a driver’s license suspension, around 2,000 records were incorrectly sent to the state. They say they are they’re working to fix the issue now.
