Congratulations to the newest Titan Teacher!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We now know who our 2019 Titan Teacher is after being named at the 2nd annual Titan Teacher event at Headquarter Nissan this morning!
Congratulations to Barbara Madrie from Hannah Elementary! She took home a $500 Walmart gift card and her school will be receiving school supplies donated by the community.
Other winnning teachers won smart televisions and I Pads for their classrooms.
The competition was tough after over 80 teachers were nominated this year.
Teachers enjoyed Trivia throughout the morningplus a delicious Waffle House breakfast. Every teacher that attended today’s event also received a lapel pin and free oil change courtesy of Headquarter Nissan in Columbus.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.