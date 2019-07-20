EXCLUSIVE: Families of suspect and victims speak out after tragic quadruple murder in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Just days after a Columbus mother and her three young children were found stabbed to death in an apartment complex, the families of both the victims and the suspect are speaking out about how they’re dealing with this tragedy.
Behind the tears are heavy hearts as family members speak out on how they’re trying to move forward after 29-year-old Jerrica Spellman and her 3 young children were found stabbed to death in the Elizabeth Canty Apartments on Wednesday.
27-year-old Travane Brandon Jackson has been taken into custody and charged with four counts of family violence - murder in the brutal killings.
Family of Spellman say the news came as a total shock to them. They say Spellman was a wonderful mother and would do absolutely anything for her children. They remembers her as an upbeat person who was always smiling and joking with their large family and group of friends.
Spellman’s family say they have been in close contact with Jackson’s family and that both groups are mourning after the tragic series of events.
Spellman’s brother Freeman says he wants to the thank the community for their support calls, prayers and donations.
“We’re leaning on the faith and prayers. Our prayers and other peoples prayers. Just the fact that we know that they don’t have to deal with the cares of this world that brings me kind of the smallest bit of peace,” says Freeman.
The relatives of 27-year-old Brandon Jackson, who has been arrested for the brutal murders, didn’t want to go on camera, but say they are also distraught over the situation.
They say Jackson was a great father and family member. They say they couldn’t fathom something like this happening and believes Jackson did not commit the murders. They say Jackson had custody of all the three children.
Jackson is scheduled to appear in court this weekend where he will face four charges of family violence- murder.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says the autopsy for one of the victims is complete, and they’re waiting for more information on the other three victims before releasing further details.
He also says there are services provided from the District’s Attorney’s Office called the Victim Witness program that could grant money for funeral costs of those killed.
“In this situation the family could get up to 12,000 dollars. The family doesn’t actually get the money the funeral home does,” says Bryan.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says the family will be using services with Lamb Funeral Home. The funeral dates have not been announced at this time but many community members are planning to hold a candle light vigil later this week to honor the lives of Jerrica and the children.
