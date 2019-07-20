Man accused of fatally shooting CSU freshman takes plea agreement

Man accused of fatally shooting CSU freshman takes plea agreement
19-year-old Mariah Farrow
July 19, 2019 at 11:34 PM EDT - Updated July 19 at 11:34 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The ex-boyfriend who police say gunned down CSU freshman Mariah Farrow back in 2015 has taken a deal and pled guilty to her murder.

In September of 2015, 19-year-old Mariah Farrow was shot and killed on 16th Street in Phenix City.

18-year-old Demetrius Dorsey, who authorities beleive was Farrow’s ex boyfriend, was arrested and charged with her murder.

At this time, the details of the plea agreement have not been released. Dorsey is scheduled to be sentenced for the killing on August 2nd.

Stay with News Leader 9 for the latest updates,

18-year-old Demetrius Dorsey
18-year-old Demetrius Dorsey

RELATED STORIES

UPDATE: Phenix City man arrested in deadly Sunday shooting

Huge crowd for Mariah Farrow’s vigil fills Phenix City street

Teen accused of killing girlfriend appears at court in Russell County

Friends and family show respect at the funeral of Columbus teen

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.