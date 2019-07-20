Man accused of fatally shooting CSU freshman takes plea agreement

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The ex-boyfriend who police say gunned down CSU freshman Mariah Farrow back in 2015 has taken a deal and pled guilty to her murder.
In September of 2015, 19-year-old Mariah Farrow was shot and killed on 16th Street in Phenix City.
18-year-old Demetrius Dorsey, who authorities beleive was Farrow’s ex boyfriend, was arrested and charged with her murder.
At this time, the details of the plea agreement have not been released. Dorsey is scheduled to be sentenced for the killing on August 2nd.
