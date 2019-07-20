Stormy Cold Front Expected Next Week

Higher rain chances will continue for Saturday, thanks to a disturbance moving across the southeast. However, the disturbance will slide off to our west by tomorrow, leading to lower rain chances for Sunday & Monday. A rare July cold front will bring stormy weather to the Valley on Tuesday, with numerous storms, some possibly strong. Unfortunately, the front looks to stall just south of us, meaning that we won’t get in on that cooler & drier air. Scattered storms look to continue for the rest of next week as the stalled front continues to give us higher than normal rain chances.