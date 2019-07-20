Suspect in brutal killing of Columbus mother, 3 children appears in court

Suspect in brutal killing of Columbus mother, 3 children appears in court
By Julie Anne Waldock | July 20, 2019 at 5:55 PM EDT - Updated July 20 at 6:03 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The suspect in Wednesday night’s quadruple homicide that a mother and her 3 children dead appeared in court for the first time this morning.

27-year-old Travane Brandon Jackson is charged with four counts of family violence - murder in the brutal killings of 29-year-old Jerrica Spellman and her three children, 3-year-old King Jackson, 1-year-old Kensley Jackson and 1-month-old Kristen Jackson.

Police say that Spellman and Jackson were involved in a long-term relationship over the course of several years and lived in the South Columbus apartment together at the time of the homicides.

Jackson appeared in court for only a few moment this morning and his hearing was rescheduled for Friday, July 26 at 9:00 a.m.

