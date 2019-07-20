Two people shot near Rigdon Road in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Police in Columbus are investigating after a shooting left two people injured near Rigdon Road Friday evening.
Authorities say they were first called to a residence on Rigdon Road a little after 6:00 p.m. on Friday in reference to individuals reportedly squatting in the residence.
Upon arrival, Patrol officer found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. It is not yet clear what events led to the shooting but authorities say they are currently investigating the situation.
The two individuals suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to an area hospital for treatment. There is no word on their condition at this time.
There is no word yet on any related arrests or suspects.
This is a developing story.
