ADPH partners with state group to share which fish are safe to eat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has teamed up with the Alabama Fish Consumption Advisories to release a 37-page guideline about which fish are safe to consume and which aren’t.
Alabama has over 77,000 miles of rivers and streams, 41 public lakes and reservoirs, and some of the most varied fish habitat in the United States.
Fishing, a popular sport in Alabama, holds plenty of benefits like recreation and the ability to consume healthy food.
Some positive benefits fish provide include: being high in protein, low in fat and cholesterol,and low calorie when prepared healthily.
But they can also negative benefits when the environment around them isn’t healthy. Certain toxic chemicals have been found in some lakes and rivers in Alabama. Some of these chemicals can accumulate in fish. With some of the chemicals, higher levels of the contaminants can be found in older and/or larger fish.
To view the full document, click here.
