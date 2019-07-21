MCSD Board member awards scholarships to local teens

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many deserving local teens gathered together this weekend for the presentation of the Kia and Travis Chambers Scholarship Awards.
Congratulations to Miss Caylin Carter who earned the events’ top scholarship of $1,000.
Several other local students took home great scholarships and prizes.
The awards ceremony was held at the Chattahoochee Valley Library on Saturday.
The scholarship was created by Muscogee County School District Board member, Kia Chambers, in conjunction with her husband, Travis Chambers. They say they hope the program will encourage students in Muscogee County to continue their journey of education and self discovery after high school in an accredited post-secondary institution.
