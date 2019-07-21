Rare July Cold Front This Week

Much lower rain chances for your Sunday, with just a stray storm or two expected! This means most of us are going to fry, with highs in the 90s, and heat indexes in the triple digits! Monday looks like a carbon copy, with very little heat relief expected. Significant changes for our weather comes on Tuesday, as a rare July cold front brings stormy weather, and a cool down! Tuesday looks quite wet, however, the front now looks to sag south enough for the Valley to get in on the cooler & drier air! Lows Wednesday & Thursday morning could be as low as the mid-60s! After that, we’ll transition back to our typical summer weather. Also watching a tropical disturbance in the Bahamas, which will move towards Florida over the next few days, but I’m not expecting much at this time.