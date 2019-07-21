Two Columbus men arrested for Child Molestation, Sodomy

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two local men are behind bars after being accused of sexual crimes against a child.
38-year-old Jeffery Leonard Copeland has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Child Molestation (Felony) and Sodomy (Felony).
28-year-old Keairis Burrell Hollingsworth has also been arrested and charged with Aggravated Child Molestation (Felony) and Sodomy (Felony).
Both were arrested on Saturday by the Special Victims Unit of the Columbus Police Department. It is not yet clear if the cases are related.
Both are expected to appear in Recorder’s Court on Monday at 9:00 a.m. Stay with News Leader 9 for the latest updates.
