Columbus native cast in feature film to be shot in Columbus, “Electric Jesus”

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is heading to the silver screen in a new movie being filmed in the Fountain City.
Will Oliver, a Northside High School graduate and current Columbus State University student, is joining the cast of “Electric Jesus.”
Oliver is taking on the role of Jaime, who is described in a press release as the “lead guitarist for a small town Christian heavy metal band: confident, easy-going and more into Jimi than Jesus.”
Oliver, who is pursuing his BFA in Theatre Performance at CSU, made his feature film debut in Ty Manns’ “Redeemed,” which was also filmed in Columbus.
“Will is one of those rare artists who’ve managed to hone their God-given talents to a fine craft - thanks in large part to the incredible educational opportunities available to performing artists in Columbus. He’s one of the nicest, hard-working actors you’ll ever meet, and he’s also got the acting and singing talent to go all the way,” said "Electric Jesus writer-director Chris White.
Oliver is a former student and current instructor at the Springer Theatre Academy.
“This place has made me who I am and I absolutely love it. Being from Columbus inspires me to make the people in my city proud,” said Oliver.
