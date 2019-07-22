Columbus police searching for runaway 17-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in Columbus are searching for a runaway 17-year-old last seen nearly three weeks ago.
Broderick McKnight was last seen in the area of St. Mary’s Rd. and Bunker Hill Rd. on July 4.
McKnight was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black and red Nikes and a black beanie.
He is approximately 5′6″ and 130 pounds.
Anyone with information on McKnight’s whereabouts is asked to contact the CPD Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.
