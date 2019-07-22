LaGrange police investigating after man shot in the face on Houston St.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in LaGrange are investigating a shooting on Houston St. that left one man injured.
Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Houston St. at approximately 11:02 p.m. on July 21 in reference to a person shot.
The victim, who had been shot once in the face, was flown to Grady Hospital in Atlanta for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.
Police also say the suspect is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact LPD at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.