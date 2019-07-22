More Summer Heat Before the Rain & Milder Air Arrives

So, rain chances go from 20-30% today all the way up to 70-80% tomorrow. Apart from a few lingering showers possible areas south, rain should clear out Wednesday leaving us with some dry sunshine through the end of the work week. Highs will top out in the mid 80s tomorrow and upper 80s for mid-week, running a good 5 degrees below average for late July. Plus, the mornings will be pleasant too with lower humidity in place and low temperatures dropping down into the mid and upper 60s. Eventually, we’ll return closer to the 90s by the weekend with a chance of showers and storms back in the forecast each day into next week.