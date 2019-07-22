Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office warning of jury duty scam

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new take on an old scam is resurfacing and has caught the attention of the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.
The MCSO says they have received calls from concerned citizens saying they have received calls from “The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office” saying they have warrants for their arrest for failure to show up for jury duty.
The real MCSO says that this is a scam and they will never call about warrants or ask for money over the phone.
Make sure you never give out any personal or identifying information over the phone, especially to a potential scammer.
They say if you receive any of these calls, contact them or another law enforcement agency immediately.
