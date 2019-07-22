Over 40 trees to be removed from Opelika’s Histroic District to comply with ADA regulations

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - More than 40 trees throughout Opelika’s Northside Historic District will be removed as the city works to comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA).
All sidewalks, building, programs and services must comply with ADA regulations. In addition to removing trees, there will be sidewalk repairs and renovations.
Some of the trees in Opelika are well over 100 years old.
"I really would like for them to be kept. I like the trees. But if they are a danger to somebody or a car or whatever, I see why they need to be taken down,” said Opelika resident Bill Morris.
The city hired an arborist to assess all the trees to decide which ones should be removed.
The tree removal will begin in the next week and is expected to last several months.
