Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Victory Drive in Columbus
July 22, 2019 at 12:49 AM EDT - Updated July 22 at 12:49 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person died Sunday night after being hit by a car on Victory Drive, near Border Drive.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms 20 year old Shani’ya Crapper was hit by a vehicle shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Crapper was transported to Midtown Medical Center where she later died from her injuries

Columbus Police Department is investigating the accident.

