Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Victory Drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person died Sunday night after being hit by a car on Victory Drive, near Border Drive.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms 20 year old Shani’ya Crapper was hit by a vehicle shortly after 9:30 p.m.
Crapper was transported to Midtown Medical Center where she later died from her injuries
Columbus Police Department is investigating the accident.
