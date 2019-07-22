Rare July Cold Front to Push in Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a hot and mostly dry Monday, a rare July cold front will push into the area on Tuesday, helping to lift up the warm and moist air. This will mean rain and storms will be likely at times through the day with the coverage between 70-90%. Highs should be in the mid 80s thanks to the coverage of clouds and rain. Typically, a front like this wouldn't pass all the way through the area, but this one looks like it will - bringing drier air into the Valley for Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances will be near zero with lower humidity and highs in the upper 80s. Going into Friday and the weekend, there is some disagreement in the major long-range computer models about the amount of moisture available and rain coverage, but for the moment we'll forecast a fairly 'average' 10-30% coverage of rain and storms with highs back in the lower 90s - a pretty typical forecast for late July. Expect similar weather heading into the first part of next week.