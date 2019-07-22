Staffing agency celebrates opening of Columbus location

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A staffing agency opened a new location in Columbus to help with unemployment numbers in the Chattahoochee Valley.
Surge Staffing celebrated its grand opening Monday morning. Surge Staffing is located in The Landings shopping center.
The Ohio-based staffing company has been in the Phenix City area for over four years, partnering with businesses to help fill job openings. More than 900 people have been placed in work locally since January of this year.
“We have put over 900 people to work in the community and not just jobs, I would like to say we have given them their next careers,” said District Manager Jarrell King. “Our goal is not to place people in just a job but to partner with our clients, see what they are needing, and do a lot of interviews and to vet through to place people into the right positions.”
Job seeker can apply for position in person or on Surge Staffing’s website.
