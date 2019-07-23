Back to School events in the Chattahoochee Valley

Back to School Events in the Chattahoochee Valley (Source: WTVM)
By Alex Jones | July 23, 2019 at 2:42 PM EDT - Updated July 23 at 2:42 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Students across the Chattahoochee Valley are gearing up for another year of school.

For one last bit of summer fun before heading back to school, we’ve got a list of back to school bashes, events and giveaways.

Check it out below.

Saturday, July 27

Back 2 School Supply Giveaway in Phenix City

  • Spencer Recreation Center, 400 8th Ave. S
  • 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. EDT
  • Free school supplies, free food, free face painting and free game

Back to School Bash in Cusseta

  • Roscoe Robinson Recreation Center, 127 Industrial Park Rd.
  • 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
  • Free school supplies
  • Music, games, prizes and more

Thursday, August 1

Style Tour in Columbus

  • 29th Street Gym, 501 29th St.
  • 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
  • Free popular fashion t-shirts or uniform shirts and socks
  • Free hair cuts, hairstyle and manicures

Friday, August 2

Back to School Jam in Talbotton

  • Talbot County Family Connection, 225 College Ave.
  • 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
  • Free school supplies

Saturday, August 3

Back to School Event in Phenix City

  • Chuck Roberts Activity Center, 100 16th St.
  • 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
  • Sponsored by the Russell County Masonic Bodies

Sunday, August 4

3rd Annual Back to School Jam in Columbus

  • Bull Creek Apartments, 17 Creek Way
  • 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
  • Free backpacks filled with school supplies, face painting, games, food and DJ
  • Free haircuts by Overflo Barber Shop
  • Church service with The Edge Church at 10:00 a.m.

