Back to School events in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Students across the Chattahoochee Valley are gearing up for another year of school.
For one last bit of summer fun before heading back to school, we’ve got a list of back to school bashes, events and giveaways.
Check it out below.
Saturday, July 27
Back 2 School Supply Giveaway in Phenix City
- Spencer Recreation Center, 400 8th Ave. S
- 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. EDT
- Free school supplies, free food, free face painting and free game
Back to School Bash in Cusseta
- Roscoe Robinson Recreation Center, 127 Industrial Park Rd.
- 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
- Free school supplies
- Music, games, prizes and more
Thursday, August 1
Style Tour in Columbus
- 29th Street Gym, 501 29th St.
- 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- Free popular fashion t-shirts or uniform shirts and socks
- Free hair cuts, hairstyle and manicures
Friday, August 2
Back to School Jam in Talbotton
- Talbot County Family Connection, 225 College Ave.
- 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
- Free school supplies
Saturday, August 3
Back to School Event in Phenix City
- Chuck Roberts Activity Center, 100 16th St.
- 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
- Sponsored by the Russell County Masonic Bodies
Sunday, August 4
3rd Annual Back to School Jam in Columbus
- Bull Creek Apartments, 17 Creek Way
- 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Free backpacks filled with school supplies, face painting, games, food and DJ
- Free haircuts by Overflo Barber Shop
- Church service with The Edge Church at 10:00 a.m.
