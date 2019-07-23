Columbus NAACP calls for findings of GBI investigation into group home owned by Muscogee Co. Marshal

Invictus Transformational Wellness Center in Columbus (Source: WTVM)
By Alex Jones | July 23, 2019 at 2:11 PM EDT - Updated July 23 at 2:11 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An investigation into a group home owned Muscogee County Marshal Greg Countryman by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation concluded several months ago, but the public has yet to see the results of that investigation.

The results of that investigation into the Invictus Transformational Wellness Center were handed over to the office of Muscogee County District Attorney Julia Slater once it was closed on March 25.

The Columbus chapter of the NAACP is now calling for D.A. Slater to release those findings to the public.

In a letter sent to D.A. Slater, the NAACP says they believe “this is a matter of urgent public safety, and, if the facility is unsafe, citizens have a right to know.”

Copies of this letter were also sent to the Georgia Attorney General, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and the GBI.

The home opened in June 2018 and houses kids whose parents do not want them or cannot provide the appropriate care.

The GBI investigation was launched on Feb. 6 at the request of the Muscogee County District Attorney’s Office.

