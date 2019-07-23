Columbus police investigating armed robbery at 4th Ave. Circle K

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is currently investigating an overnight armed robbery.
Police responded to the Circle K gas station in the 200 block of 4th St. at approximately 1:16 a.m. on July 22.
No injuries were reported in this incident and no suspect has been identified.
Police are continuing to investigate this armed robbery. Anyone with information that could be of assistance is asked to contact Columbus police.
