Residents voice concerns of Ardahlia Mack Community Center closing in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some community members are voicing their concerns about the closing of the Ardahlia Mack Community Center in Columbus.
The community center’s property is owned by the Muscogee County School District and Parks and Recreation runs the operations. The center is located on West Lindsey Drive.
One Columbus resident said he remembers coming to the Ardahlia Mack Community Center growing up, playing basketball, and participating in talent shows.
Now, even though the center’s sign reads the building is open during certain hours, the community center’s doors are locked.
“It’s been closed for years. It’s been dormant like this for years. I think the only time they really unlock it and open the doors, you have to go to parks and rec. You know like I said for special events, maybe you want to have a kid’s party or something like that. It’s been shut down for some years now,” said resident Marcus Evans.
News Leader 9 reached out to the school district for more information about the fate of the community center and is waiting for a response.
