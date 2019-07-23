Drier Air & Lower Humidity Moving in Soon

Our cold front is in the process of pushing through this evening with rain and storms in the process of moving through the Valley. Look for drier air to move in tonight and tomorrow with decreasing clouds Wednesday and plenty of sun going through the day Thursday. Highs both days will generally be in the 80s with drier air in place. By Friday and the weekend, moisture levels will start to go up with low rain chances (10-20%) and some humidity returning to the picture. Highs should be in the lower 90s. Going into next week, the forecast looks pretty typical of summer with highs in the low to mid 90s and a 10-30% rain coverage each afternoon and evening. The only fly in the ointment might be any potential tropical system that could develop in the Gulf - not a certainty by any stretch, but something we'll be watching!