Friends, coworkers remember victim of fatal stabbing in Valley, Ala.

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - Friends, co-workers and family members are mourning the death of 27-year-old Sidney Harmon after he was stabbed and killed early Saturday morning.
“I walked in my laundry room, sat on the floor and bawled my eyes out,” said Stephanie Bailey, a coworker and friend.
Those who worked with Harmon said coming to work Monday was one of the hardest things they’ve ever done.
“He was family," Bailey said. "He was definitely family. He was everything”
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the call after a fight broke out at the Circle W Bar in Valley.
Harmon was pronounced dead at 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
“He was always smiling," said Harmon’s boss Savannah Lamb. "He was extremely charming and positive. He lived life to the fullest.”
Another coworker, Romie Mays, said Harmon was welcoming and friendly as soon as Mays started working with him.
“[He was] funny, enthusiastic,” Mays said.
Authorities arrested and charged 50-year-old Phillip Warren Wood for the murder. Wood posted his $100,000 bond and is out on bail.
Coworkers of Harmon said the lives of those who knew him will never be the same.
“He was everybody’s source of peace and complete laughter,” Bailey said.
Harmon worked at McKesson Patient Care Solutions in Auburn, Alabama for about three years before his death.
Many said he was just a bright spot for everyone in the office.
“Sid was one of those people that you talk to him one or two times and you feel like you’re best friends," Mays said. "He really brought out the best in people.”
They said he loved motocross and was passionate about racing.
“I can’t tell you how many times he came into the office injured or beat up or dragging a leg behind him because of the fun weekend he had,” Lamb said.
They all shared that they miss him dearly. They are naming the conference room at work in his honor and also plan to hold a candlelight vigil for Harmon Sunday night.
