Funeral service announced for Columbus quadruple homicide victims

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The funeral service for a mother and three children killed in Columbus last week has been announced.
The funeral for 29-year-old Jerrica Spellman and her children will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27 at Peaceful Holiness Church located at 4944 Buena Vista Road, Columbus, Georgia.
Visitation will take place Friday, July 26 at Lambs International Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The funeral home is located at 3398 Buena Vista Road.
Spellman and her children, two-year-old King Jackson, one-year-old, Kensley Jackson, and one-month-old Khristian Jackson were found stabbed in their home at the Elizabeth Canty Apartments on July 17.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says homicide is the manner of death for all victims. Bryan says Spellman and Khristian died from multiple stab wounds to the neck and torso. Kensley and King had multiple stab wounds to the chest and torso. They were stabbed with a knife by another.
Travane Brandon Jackson, who police say was in long-term relationship with Spellman is charged with the homicides.
