Italian company expanding Auburn die-casting foundry expanding in $15M project

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - 2A S.p.A., an Italian die-casting company, is planning a $15 million project to expand its foundry in Auburn.
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced the expansion that would create approximately 50 jobs in the Auburn area and double the die-casting foundry’s current area.
2A serves as a Tier 1 supplier to producers of automobiles and heavy trucks.
“2A has earned a reputation for technical innovation, and its decision to expand its Alabama manufacturing operation is a testament to its skilled workforce in Auburn,” Governor Ivey said. “We’re thrilled that this first-class company is including Alabama in its growth plans.”
2A’s parent company is the biggest privately owned high-pressure die-casting industrial company in Italy, specializing in in the creation of large aluminum parts to meet customer requests.
The expansion will see the installation of new equipment capable of exerting pressure on dies between 1,000 and 2,700 tons and 4,500 tons. The first of these machines is set to be installed in March 2020.
“With this expansion, 2A is bringing even higher-level technology to its already advanced operation here in Auburn,” Auburn Mayor Ron Anders said. “We’re pleased that they have confidence in Auburn to make such a significant additional investment and look forward to their continued success as a leader in high-pressure die-casting.”
2A USA found a home in Auburn in 2014 after acquiring a plant in Auburn Technology Park West.
