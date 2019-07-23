LaGrange police release surveillance photos of burglary suspects

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in LaGrange have released surveillance photos of two burglary suspects they need the public’s help identifying.
Police say the suspects seen in the photos committed a burglary at Valero Gas Station on Hoffman Dr.
Further description of the suspects outside of the photos is not available at this time.
Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to contact LPD detectives at (706) 883-2664 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.