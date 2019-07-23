Organizations dedicate new home to Lee County tornado victim

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Several organizations came together Monday to dedicate a brand-new trailer to a family affected by tornadoes in Lee County on March 3.
Jeffery Rowell of Smiths Station received the home as well as a new storm shelter for his family. Rowell was also presented a Bible and a framed copy of the invoice showing his home is paid in full.
Samaritan’s Purse began its mobile home replacement program with contributions from other organizations in April. The Rowell’s home is the second home out of 50 to be dedicated.
Only people who lived on family-owned or privately-owned land are eligible to receive the homes. Applications for the home replacement program be submitted by August 30.
