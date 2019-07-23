2 suspects charged with child molestation in Columbus plead not guilty

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two men charged with child molestation in Columbus appeared in Recorder’s Court Monday morning.
Jeffery Copeland, 38, and Keairis Hollingsworth, 28, are charged with felony aggravated child molestation and sodomy. They were arrested Saturday in Meriwether County before being extradited to Columbus.
Both men pleaded not guilty to the charges.
According to police testimony, Copeland and Hollingsworth were allegedly to take two minors to Tennessee, but instead, they took the victims to a motel in Columbus to perform sex acts with them.
Bond was denied, and the case was bound over to Superior Court.
