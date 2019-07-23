Suspects wanted in Columbus for stealing vehicle from home on Vinings Way

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two suspects are wanted in Columbus for stealing a vehicle.
A 2013 silver Ford Edge was stolen from a residence in the 7000 block of Vinings Way on July 12.
According to the Columbus Police Department, officers saw the two male suspects in the vehicle in Wilson Apartments. The suspects left the vehicle behind buildings 103 and 207 and fled the area on foot.
Police say one of the suspects left his cell phone in the vehicle that features a photo of himself on it.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or the case is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department Burglar and theft Unite at 706-653-3424.
