Wet Weather at Times for Tuesday

Though no severe weather is expected, some storms developing this afternoon could produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. Rain coverage should dwindle after midnight, as drier air filters in behind the cold front bringing a stretch of pleasant mornings through the end of the work week. Lows will fall into the mid and upper 60s with highs also running below average in the upper 80s. Even though it’s certainly not a “cool-down” by fall standards, the lower humidity in place will certainly make for some more comfortable days in the short term. 90s return as we head into the weekend, and rain chances should stay around the 10-30% range through the start of next week.