Columbus City Council approves 2020 SPLOST to fund government center building project

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It appears things are moving forward when it comes to the fate of the Columbus Government Center.
In Tuesday’s city council meeting, City Manager Isaiah Hugley proposed a resolution of intent for a special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) in the year 2020.
“This is to fund the government center judicial project and we want to utilize the construction manager at risk,” Hugley explained.
“This would be part as I understand it, as a much larger picture. Not just a government center, not just an administrative building, but a larger package involving infrastructure in all parts of the city,” said Judge Gil McBride.
The Council voted to approve the SPLOST for the coming year. Mayor Skip Henderson said the next steps are to determine space needs and to go over the budget.
“We had the assistant executive director from the Georgia State Financing and Investment Commission (GSFIC) in Atlanta come and lay out a plan and we’re going to follow that to the T, if not very close to it,” said Henderson.
According to the timeline, on July 28 there will be a resolution from council and following that, from August 2019 to March 2020, there will be in-depth looks and discussion on the cost and the need for locations considered. Officials said this is a process that will take years to complete.
“We would be looking at certainly a multi-year process. Your guess is as good as mine in terms of totally how long, but I’ve been told three to five years,” said McBride.
There will be meetings in October to narrow the four options to two, as well as continue to get public input. On November 3, there will be a general election. The SPLOST will begin on April 1, 2020.
