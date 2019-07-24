Columbus police searching for runaway 16-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a runaway teen.
Jesseanah Jones, 16, was last seen Monday, July 8 at the DFCS office located at 2100 Comer Avenue. She was in DFCS’s custody when she ran away from the facility.
Jesseanah may be in the area of Dawson Street and 28th Avenue where her mother lives.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
