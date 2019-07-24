Jr. Golden Whisk Academy underway in Columbus, shaping young aspiring chefs

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The annual Jr. Golden Whisk Academy is underway in Columbus.
The culinary arts program is held at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center and helps to shape young aspiring chefs into professionals.
Teens ages 13 to 16 are given the opportunity to learn the techniques and fundamentals of cooking with some of the finest chefs in the industry.
The signature program challenges creative culinary skills and will aid in the growth of future star chefs. Throughout the experience, participants will cook up skills that will be beneficial to future success in the field.
This year marks the third year the academy has been held.
