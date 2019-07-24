LaGrange Academy teacher, baseball coach arrested on child pornography charges

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange teacher and baseball coach is behind bars on child pornography charges following an investigation.
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into 37-year-old Brandon Lybrand on July 16 after an Internet Crimes Against Children
That investigation determined that images of child pornography did exist on a computer owned by Lybrand, leading to his arrest on July 23.
According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Lybrand is a history teacher and baseball coach at LaGrange Academy.
Brian Dolinger, Head of LaGrange Academy, confirmed to the AJC that Lybrand was placed on administrative leave on Friday, July 19.
Lybrand faces four counts of computer electronic pornography and child exploitation.
He is currently being held in the Troup County Jail.
