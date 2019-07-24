Make sure your children are up to date on vaccines before school

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As summer winds to a close and kids get ready to head back to school, now is the perfect time to make sure your children are up to date on their immunizations.
Dr. Barbara Brown with Piedmont Physicians Columbus says vaccines prevent serious illnesses in children and it is better to prevent a disease than treat the illness after it occurs.
Illnesses like diphtheria and tetanus used to be commonplace, but vaccines have done work to prevent them in a large amount of cases.
In addition, most children will have to meet immunization requirements for school.
Infants will begin getting their immunizations at birth, but there are other vaccines 4-year-olds will need before starting Pre-K, as well as before starting middle school and high school.
Starting with the 2020-2021 school year, all Georgia students will be required to have received the meningitis vaccine.
Dr. Brown says meningitis can lead to shock, coma and death within hours given at age 11 with boosters at age 16.
You can make appointments to get your child’s vaccines at any pediatrician’s office, family practice or the health department.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.