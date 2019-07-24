Man suspected of killing Auburn officer, injuring two others waives hearing

Grady Wayne Wilkes made his first court appearance at the Lee County Justice Center where Judge Chris Hughes read off the charges he faces. (Source: Press pool photo)
By Alex Jones | July 24, 2019 at 10:37 AM EDT - Updated July 24 at 10:44 AM

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The man accused of killing Auburn police officer William Buechner and injuring two other officers has waived his preliminary hearing.

Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes says that Grady Wilkes, 29, will now be presented to a grand jury.

Wilkes faces charges of capital murder, three counts of attempted murder and second-degree domestic violence.

Hughes has previously stated that he will be seeking the death penalty in this case.

Auburn Police Department Officer William Buechner was shot and killed in May 2019. Two other officers, Webb Sistrunk and Evan Elliott, were injured and have since been released from the hospital.

The date of Wilkes’ grand jury appearance has not yet been set.

Officer Evan Elliott (left); Officer William Buechner (middle); and Officer Webb Sistrunk (right)
Officer Evan Elliott (left); Officer William Buechner (middle); and Officer Webb Sistrunk (right) (Source: Auburn Police Department)

