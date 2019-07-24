Mando America hosting on-site job fair in Hogansville

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WTVM) - A global manufacturer is hosting a job fair in Hogansville this week.
Mando America Corporation’s on-site job fair will be held Thursday, July 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1136 Meriwether Park Drive.
Mando America is looking to fill several positions from material operator to assembly operator. The company is hiring for both its Georgia locations.
Job seekers should bring one form of ID and proof of education.
Upon arrival at the company, a representative will direct attendees where to go.
