MCSD hosts student success summit for parents, administrators, and teachers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District hosted its Student Success Summit 2.0 on Wednesday.
The summit aims to equip parents, administrators, and teachers with information and strategies to assist them in helping students reach their ultimate potential.
“We’re extremely excited. The parents, the teachers, the administrators are all collaborating together, learning how to best serve our students. We call this the Student Success Center and it’s about reaching every child and that’s what we’re here doing today, planning for our 2019-20 school year,” said Dr. Angela Vickers, chief student service officer for the MCSD.
A variety of courses were offered to include Closing Students Achievement Gap, Behavior Intervention Strategies, Teacher Roles and Responsibilities, and more.
