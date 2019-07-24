New Fire Department headquarters under construction in Troup County

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Fire Department is getting a new administration building.
The demolition of the current Fire Department Training Center on Hamilton Rd. in LaGrange on July 12 kicked off the construction project.
The project plans will involve the construction of a new 6,000 square foot facility.
The building will feature several administrative offices, an emergency operation center and a classroom for paid and volunteer firefighters.
The next phase of the project involves the removal of debris, site grading and building pad preparation before structural work.
The project is expected to be completed in spring 2020.
