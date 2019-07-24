Opelika hosting first ever craft beer festival

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Downtown Opelika will be getting a taste of some of the finest local and national craft beers this weekend with their first ever craft beer festival.
Opelika Main Street on Tap will feature thirty local and craft breweries serving up their finest libations.
Ken Ward, the Executive Director of Opelika Main Street, says they have experienced success in the past with similar events featuring wine tasting and decided this would be a good way to spread their wings.
For a $35 ticket, you can get a punch card, allowing you 50 beer tastings, which will total to about 100 ounces of beer, and a commemorative shot glass.
In addition to the beer, there will be a selection of food trucks also available for you to enjoy.
If beer isn’t quite your thing, Ward says designated drivers who want to just enjoy the food trucks are more than welcome.
Ward hopes that events like this one that highlight the community will really help revitalize the historic downtown Opelika community.
Opelika’s two breweries and one distillery will be featured at Opelika Main Street on Tap.
The craft beer festival is Saturday, July 27 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CDT on First Ave. The entrance to the event will be located on North Railroad Ave.
Tickets can be purchased by clicking here or at the gate.
