Parents, residents pleased with bond approval for use of $46M of Auburn’s 5 Mill Tax Fund

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Following Tuesday’s vote in Auburn, two Auburn City Schools are to receive $46 million to go toward reconstruction.
Cary Woods Elementary School and J.F. Drake Middle School are already in stages of demolition, and this new money from Auburn’s more than 80-year-old 5 Mill Tax Fund will go toward the costs to rebuild the schools.
Kelly Green and her family live in Auburn. Her son, five-year-old Nicholas, will start kindergarten at Cary Woods Elementary in 2020.
“We are really looking forward to it," Green said. "We actually go down to the playground and play at the school’s playground quite a bit.”
Green is pleased to hear the special municipal bond passed in Auburn Tuesday.
“I really like it. There’s a lot of places that do have to raise taxes or they just can’t rebuild, so it’s nice we do have this money that we can reallocate and direct toward the schools,” she said.
Both schools are expected to be completed in 2021.
“They were in bad need of restructuring, rebuilding, and a lot of updates were needed,” said Michelle Herd, a parent of two and Auburn resident.
Daniel Chesser, Auburn City Schools public relations specialist, said being able to use these funds is a good thing for the school system. Had it not passed, the school system would have had to pull funds from other resources.
“You would have seen a drop off in resources later down the road elsewhere," Chesser said. "Music teachers, art teachers, instructional coaches, counselors.”
Of the 800 or so voters that turned out, only 68 voted against the bond.
“I’m not surprised," Green said. "I expected it to pass.”
$19.8 million will go to Drake Middle and a little over $17 million will go to Cary Woods just for construction costs.
The remaining funds will go to purchase furniture, technology, and more.
“That shows how important Auburn as a city looks at their schools,” Held said.
