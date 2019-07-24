Pleasant Air Has Arrived!

By the weekend, some more moisture makes its way back into the Southeast, though rain chances don’t look overly impressive into next week. We trade in abundant sunshine for a few more clouds around and muggier air back in the coming days. For now though, embrace the pleasant weather! Beginning this weekend, we transition back to more standard summer weather, with highs back into the low to mid 90s, a 10-30% chance of showers and storms during the heat of the day, and no more hints of fall in the air.