State Representative Calvin Smyre opposes Senate bills consolidating GA HBCUs

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One lawmaker is expressing his opposition to Senate Bill 2-78.
The bill would put three public, historically black colleges and universities under a new funding system. The institutions include Albany State, Savannah State, and Fort Valley State universities.
State Representative Calin Smyre of Columbus wrote to the University System of Georgia Chancellor about his opposition of the bill.
Smyre wrote in part, the bill would "Unnecessarily and perhaps unwittingly diminish the particular role each public HBCU plays in this state.”
View the entire letter belo
