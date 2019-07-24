TSYS donates school supplies collected from Stuff the Bus campaign

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - TSYS announced the numbers collected for its annual Stuff the Bus campaign on Wednesday.
Each year, TSYS collects school supplies to be distributed to children in the community. This year, 4,065 boxes of school supplies will be given to the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley to be distributed.
"It's just important for us to provide the tools to the kids in our community. Obviously, they're our future and anything that we can do to help them succeed is what we want to do here in TSYS," said Taylor Ogletree, chairperson for the TSYS Stuff the Bus campaign.
3,100 backpacks were filled with supplies for children last year.
